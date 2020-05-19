Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.05.2020 | 11:15 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Have Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi surpassed Taimur Ali Khan as No. 1 star kids?

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Have Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash replaced Taimur Ali Khan as the most successful star-kids in tinsel town? It looks like the twins, thanks to a huge helping hand from their ‘Dadda’ Karan Johar have raced forward as the most popular Bollywood kids, at least on social media, all thanks to the endless stream of videos that Dadda Karan Johar has been shooting and posting with the kids.

Have Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi surpassed Taimur Ali Khan as No. 1 star kids?

These video are currently a rage and indicate that Roohi and Yash are now the youngest Tiktok/Instagram superstars in our country. Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan can now breathe a sigh of relief. For some time now, they have been crying themselves hoarse wondering where and how all the attention directed towards their 2-year old son Taimur was going to end.

Everyone in Saif’s family from his mom Sharmila Tagore to his father-in-law Randhir Kapoor has been worried about the unreasonable volume of attention Taimur has been getting. Maybe now the social media would let Taimur grow in peace.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for…

Find out why Ramanand Sagar refused to hand…

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi to…

Sonakshi Sinha to auction her artwork to…

Shah Rukh Khan urges everyone to contribute…

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree to make…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification