Have Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash replaced Taimur Ali Khan as the most successful star-kids in tinsel town? It looks like the twins, thanks to a huge helping hand from their ‘Dadda’ Karan Johar have raced forward as the most popular Bollywood kids, at least on social media, all thanks to the endless stream of videos that Dadda Karan Johar has been shooting and posting with the kids.

These video are currently a rage and indicate that Roohi and Yash are now the youngest Tiktok/Instagram superstars in our country. Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan can now breathe a sigh of relief. For some time now, they have been crying themselves hoarse wondering where and how all the attention directed towards their 2-year old son Taimur was going to end.

Everyone in Saif’s family from his mom Sharmila Tagore to his father-in-law Randhir Kapoor has been worried about the unreasonable volume of attention Taimur has been getting. Maybe now the social media would let Taimur grow in peace.