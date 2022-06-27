comscore

The Real Nambi Narayanan tests Covid positive; R Madhavan says, “This is not the way it was meant to be”

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Nambi Narayanan, the space-research scientist at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) whose biopic opens this week, has tested positive for Covid. Madhavan, who plays Narayanan and directs the biopic is dismayed. “We, Nambi Sir and I were supposed to promote the film together. And we did go to several venues in India and abroad together. But now he has tested positive (for Covid). And I’m like, hell, this is not the way it was meant to be.”

The Real Nambi Narayanan tests Covid positive; R Madhavan says, “This is not the way it was meant to be”

Madhavan wanted the real Nambi Narayanan to take center stage. “That was the whole idea. I wanted the real Nambi Narayanan to take centre stage. But now I have to stand alone for the film. I feel really stressed.”

The good news is that everyone who has seen Rocketry is praising it. “By the grace of God, so far the film has only received bouquets. I want the story of Nambi Narayanan to be seen by the maximum number of people.”

Also Read: REVEALED: Shah Rukh Khan has a 20-minute role in both R Madhavan’s Rocketry – The Nambi Effect and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra; SRK to be back in cinemas after 1287 days

