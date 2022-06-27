South Korean actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, who got hitched in March 2022, are expecting their first child. The Crash Landing On You stars, who dated for three years before trying the knot, took to social media to make the announcement.

Son Ye Jin on Monday took to her official account to make the announcement. As per Korean tabloid, her note in Korean read, "You are all well, right? I am doing well. Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news. A new life has come to us.. I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement. As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us. We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us. I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health..Be happy."

In February 2022, Son Ye Jin took to her official Instagram account to share a miniature version of a wedding gown. With that photo, she shared a heartfelt note both in Korean and English that read, "I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him." "Boy meets girl, recognizes each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together…I couldn’t imagine! It happened so naturally… But, isn’t that destiny? Just being with him, I feel warm and protected. Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future," she said in her note.

"And to my dearest fans, I have received unconditional love and for a long time now, I thought, there’s no way to repay it. Please know that I’m infinitely grateful and I also wish you all happiness," she concluded.

The fans around the world fell in love with the lead pair of Crash Landing On You, played by supremely popular actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. While there were rumours that the actors were dating, it was only confirmed on January 1, 2021. Dispatch, A Korean tabloid, revealed that Crash Landing On You stars indeed fell in love during the filming of the series and began dating after the drama ended.

Meanwhile, Son Ye Jin was most recently seen in the drama Thirty-Nine. The finale airs tonight. Hyun Bin will next star in the movie Harbin

