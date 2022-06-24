Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in his VFX-heavy home production Zero (2018). It released nearly three and a half years ago. And due to its mega debacle, the superstar took a break to introspect and carefully chose his next project. Due to the lockdown, the hiatus got extended by nearly a year. The good news for his fans is that he will now be seen in as many as three films in the lead role – Siddharth Anand’s spy actioner Pathaan, Atlee’s massy entertainer Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s light-hearted drama, Dunki. All three films will release next year.

For all those Shah Rukh Khan’s fans who can’t wait till next year to see him in cinemas, there’s good news. He’ll be seen in a special appearance in two films, both of which will be released in 2022. The first film is Rocketry – The Nambi Effect. It is directed by R Madhavan who also features as the male lead. It is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist who was falsely accused of espionage. The other film is Brahmastra, the much-talked-about sci-fi fare, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that SRK doesn’t have a blink-and-miss role or an appearance lasting just a few minutes in these movies. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “In both Rocketry – The Nambi Effect and Brahmastra, the superstar has a screen time of nearly 20 minutes. In both films, his presence is said to be crucial to the narrative. For SRK fans, this can be a nice treat before he appears in all his glory in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.”

Rocketry – The Nambi Effect will be the first film to release out of the two. The source continued, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero was released on December 20, 2018. Rocketry – The Nambi Effect releases on July 1. In other words, SRK will be seen on the big screen after 1287 days when Rocketry – The Nambi Effect hits cinemas!”

Brahmastra, meanwhile, releases on September 9 this year.

