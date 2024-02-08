After a remarkable festival run across the world, this evocative film about human relationships will be released in five major Indian cities on March 1.

Fairy Folk, which garnered widespread attention at the Sydney Film Festival, the Chicago International Film Festival, MAMI (Mumbai), and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, is all set to have its theatrical release in India on March 1. Produced collaboratively by Empatheia Films, Annukampa Harsh’s Balawala Cinema, and Timbuktu Films, which is backed by actors Nakuul Mehta, Alekh Sangal, and filmmaker Ajay Singh, Fairy Folk is also the maiden feature film where real-life couple Mukul Chadda and Rasika Dugal star together.

The Karan Gour directorial will be released in cinemas across Mumbai, Delhi, Goa, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. The makers have also launched a new trailer and poster of the film that delves deep into the complexities of human relationships in a way that blurs the line between the real and the imagined.

“Whenever I am asked to describe Fairy Folk, I say that it is a fairytale of sorts but not in a literal sense. While there is an element of magic, it’s grounded in the real world, which I feel gives it a universal appeal. As we prepare for the film's theatrical release, I do hope people will come in large numbers to experience what we have created. It’s special,” says Karan Gour.

Fairy Folk, is his second directorial after Kshay (Corrode), which had earned prestigious international accolades, including the Best Film at the Shanghai International Film Festival, and the Jury Award at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. Kshay, filmed entirely in black-and-white was a psychological drama, whereas Fairy Folk probes diverse facets of life with elements of magical realism. It scrutinizes the quest for identity, explores the reasons humans are drawn to one another and probes the layered nuances of love with a gaze that is both incisive and empathetic.

"Working on an improvised film is an actor's delight. This style of shooting gave us the room to explore the many odd things that people do and say when they find themselves in unprecedented situations....the beautiful oddities that sometimes get lost in the need to write a 'logical' script. It was so much fun to play off skilled improvisers. This is the kind of film which is a must-have in the life of an actor," says Rasika Dugal.

Mukul Chadda adds, "The movie is hugely different from any other I've worked on. First, in terms of its narrative which brilliantly uses magical realism to tell a very grounded story of relationships and desire that is both funny and tragic. And second, Karan's improvised way of filmmaking made it both challenging and fun to work on this. I wish more films were made like this."

The background score of the movie is composed by the director himself, who has notable ventures such as Titli, Haraamkhor, Dear Dad, and Agra to his credit as a composer.

