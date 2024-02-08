Bollywood Hungama previously revealed that the makers had re-approached the CBFC after they decided to delete the song, previously titled 'Ishq Thoda Thoda Dono Jagah'.

Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, is currently running in theatres. The film, released on January 25, has witnessed its songs trending nationwide. While the film is enjoying an amazing run in the theatres, the makers treated the audience with a romantic song 'Bekaar Dil' that was unveiled after the film's release. Now, the makers are releasing the film with the 'Bekaar Dil' song attached.

The makers of Fighter are all set to release the film with the 'Bekaar Dil' song attached. The song has been released and received tremendous love from the audience. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry truly impressed the masses. Now, the audience can enjoy this romantic track on the big screen with the release of the film with the song attached to it.

Bollywood Hungama previously revealed that the makers had re-approached the CBFC after they decided to delete the song, previously titled 'Ishq Thoda Thoda Dono Jagah'. The track's duration is 2 minutes and 38 seconds. The CBFC approved the deletion on January 22. Earlier, Fighter was 166.35 minutes or 2 hours 46 minutes and 35 seconds long. After the deletion of the song, the runtime of Fighter was 163.55 minutes, that is, 2 hours 43 minutes and 55 seconds.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Mahesh Shetty.

