Kiran Rao's next directorial, Laapataa Ladies, is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2024. The trailer featuring the lead cast of Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel has piqued the interest in the humanistic world set by Kiran Rao, and it promises a beautiful and entertaining world, where she has presented the story rooted in the Indian template.

Kiran Rao and lead cast of Laapataa Ladies to host screening in Jaipur after Bhopal

Following the roaring response to the trailer, the makers hosted a special premiere in Bhopal, that received a positive response from everyone. Continuing the tour, the team, including director Kiran Rao and the lead cast members Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, will now travel to Pink City Jaipur, where the second screening of the film will be held by the team on February 10th.

Laapataa Ladies' story narrates the tale of India's heartland, and the subject is urban as well. The team shot the film in the real locations of Sehore, located in Madhya Pradesh, and also added real-life villagers and locations as part of the film.

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

