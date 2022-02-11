comscore

Raveena Tandon’s father Ravi Tandon passes away

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon who is a popular film director/producer of the Indian film industry has passed away. He directed a number of hit movies, the most popular among these are Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-daar and Zindagi. However, the details of health conditions and the reason for death are yet to be revealed.

The news has been shared by Raveen Tandon on her official social media handles. Taking to Instagram, Raveen Tandon shared a post having multiple throwback pictures with her father. Sharing the pictures, Raveena wrote, "You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I'm never letting go. Love you papa."

In her post, many celebrities and Raveena friends from the industry offered their condolences and prayers through the comments section.

ALSO READ:Raveena Tandon completes dubbing for KGF: Chapter 2: ‘What a pleasure to work with you’

