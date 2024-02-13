Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan, the dynamic duo that captured hearts with their stellar performances in Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), are all set to ignite the screen once again with their on-screen chemistry. The actors are gearing up for a new cinematic venture together.

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie with her co-star R. Madhavan and wrote, “Back with my favourite @actormaddy for another stunning script.” In her Instagram story, Kangana was clad in an ivory suit with golden borders, while Madhavan kept it casual in a black T-shirt. R. Madhavan reciprocated the enthusiasm, resharing Kangana's Instagram story and expressing his anticipation for the project. He wrote, “And the excitement begins with the awesome & one and only @kanganaranaut .. can't wait for you to see this one.”

The excitement surrounding their collaboration has been building up since Kangana announced the project last year through her social media platforms. Describing it as a psychological thriller, she hinted at an unconventional and intriguing storyline that promises to captivate audiences' attention.

The announcement of this project comes ahead of the release of Ranaut's directorial venture, Emergency, a film based on the life of India's former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Ranaut will be portraying the titular role in the film, which is set to hit theatres on November 24, 2023.

