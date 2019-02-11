Ranveer Singh wants do a COMEDY film

Ranveer Singh is all set and raring to go, with his film Gully Boy. He was in Germany with Alia Bhatt and Zoya Akhtar to showcase the movie at the Berlin Film Festival and boy, he made sure the film was noticed there! The actor is back in the Bay now and is very excited to see how masses respond to his film releasing on February 14. He is really pumped up because this is the first time that a movie on street rappers is made in mainstream Bollywood and it sure is an inspiring character for Ranveer himself.

After having done intense movies like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, he also did a Simmba which was in a total commercial space. After Gully Boy, he has a biopic ’83 and Takht but guess what Ranveer wants to do? COMEDY! The Gully Boy actor now wants to do an out and out comedy and in his recent media interaction he claimed that he is fine even with brainless comedy stuff!

Basically, the actor just wants to prove that he has it in him to do any kind of roles which are totally different from each other. It is high time that filmmakers offer comedy to Ranveer! We really think he should do one soon.

On personal level, he also said that Deepika Padukone is in love with his Gully Boy look because he has no facial hair in it. He said that she digs the clean shaven look. Incidentally, Ranveer displayed the same in Zoya’s Dil Dhadakne Do too! Which again is DP’s favourite look.

