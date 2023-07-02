Allu Arjun signs his next Pan-India film after Pushpa 2 – The Rule with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram; official announcement expected this week

Bollywood Hungama yesterday reported that Allu Arjun is not keen to sign The Immortal Ashwatthama. The reactions generated by Adipurush have made him wary since Aditya Dhar’s ambitious project is also VFX-heavy, as per sources.

Bollywood Hungama today brings yet another update regarding the superstar. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Allu Arjun has signed his next film after Pushpa 2 – The Rule. It’s directed by Trivikram. The actor and director have collaborated on successful films in the past like Julayi (2012), S/O Satyamurthy (2015) and the blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Nothing much is known about the plot but it’s guaranteed to be a complete mass entertainer.”

The source added, “An official announcement will take place very soon, in a few days.”

The source further said, “Needless to say, Allu Arjun’s next with Trivikram will be a Pan-India film and will be released in Hindi as well along with other languages and in the original Telugu version. Allu is now one of the biggest stars of India. Pushpa: The Rise - Part 01 (2021) has made him extremely popular. Moreover, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been widely consumed in the Hindi-speaking markets. The audience will surely be excited knowing that the actor-director duo is returning for a film. It will surely be one of the most anticipated releases.”

The film, however, will take time to be made. The source said, “Allu Arjun is currently busy with Pushpa 2 – The Rule, which will release in 2024 and is also expected to set the box office on fire. Trivikram, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu. Once both are done with their respective projects, they are expected to take their film on floors.”

Besides Pushpa 2 – The Rule and Trivikram’s untitled entertainer, Allu Arjun has another film in his pipeline – Arjun Reddy (2017), Kabir Singh (2019) and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next. It’ll be produced by T-Series. The announcement was made in March 2023.

