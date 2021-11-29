The much anticipated film '83 directed by Kabir Khan will be released in theatres on December 24, 2021. Ahead of its theatrical release, the film will have its World Premiere on December 1 at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival. The film starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev will be the closing film of the festival. Kabir Khan, Kapil Dev, and Deepika Padukone will be attending the World Premiere of the film.

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev in the film that narrates the historic win of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 World Cup. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's Wife.

The teaser of the film was released a couple of days ago and has only raised the excitement around the film. The trailer of the film is expected to be released on November 30.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present ‘83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam also in 3D.

