comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.11.2021 | 6:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Antim – The Final TruthDhamaka 83 Dhamaka Satyameva Jayate 2 Atrangi Re Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83 to have its World Premiere on December 15 at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The much anticipated film '83 directed by Kabir Khan will be released in theatres on December 24, 2021. Ahead of its theatrical release, the film will have its World Premiere on December 1 at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival. The film starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev will be the closing film of the festival. Kabir Khan, Kapil Dev, and Deepika Padukone will be attending the World Premiere of the film.

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83 to have its World Premiere on December 15 at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev in the film that narrates the historic win of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 World Cup. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's Wife.

The teaser of the film was released a couple of days ago and has only raised the excitement around the film. The trailer of the film is expected to be released on November 30.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present ‘83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam also in 3D.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s ’83 and Keanu Reeves and Priyanka Chopra starrer The Matrix Resurrections to clash at the Box Office this Christmas

More Pages: 83 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee confirmed to…

Farhan Akhtar to cast himself in Priyanka…

Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh return to ZEE5…

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar's Dharma Production…

Marvel fans rejoice! Tom Holland starrer…

Vicky Kaushal wants a big fat wedding,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification