comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.11.2021 | 6:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Antim – The Final TruthDhamaka 83 Dhamaka Satyameva Jayate 2 Atrangi Re Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Salman Khan delays shoot of Tiger 3 to promote Antim across various cities

Bollywood News
By - Bobby Mandhani

Actor Salman Khan is currently basking in the glory with the success of his film Antim: The Final Truth. The film also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makhwana in the lead roles. Currently, the actor is doing the promotions of the film in full swing across various locations.

 

While sometimes back Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif wrapped up some sequences of the much-anticipated espionage drama Tiger 3. The team shot across various locations including Turkey, Russia, and Austria for almost two months . After wrapping up the abroad sequences, the team of the film including Salman Khan moved back to Mumbai.

Recently, during a press meet organised after the success of Antim: The Final Truth Salman Khan revealed that he'll be visiting various cities in the nation for promotions. Well, it’s rare in today's date and especially for Salman Khan to indulge in post-release promotions. The actor during the press conference told that he is taking additional efforts to get the audience back to the cinema halls in big numbers which was really affected due to the pandemic.

Salman Khan who was about to shoot for Tiger 3 in Yash Raj Studios Mumbai has now specially taken a break  to promote the film throughout this week. Salman along with his director, Mahesh Manjrekar will be visiting various cities across the nation including Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Indore, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the upcoming days.

During his visit, Salman will be going to various cinema halls and interacting with the fans. While Aayush on the other hand will be promoting the film on the weekdays in Mumbai, Pune, and Rajasthan and will finally join Salman in Indore.

ALSO READ:Salman Khan reveals he played his character differently to not suppress Aayush Sharma’s character

More Pages: Antim - The Final Truth Box Office Collection , Antim - The Final Truth Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee confirmed to…

Farhan Akhtar to cast himself in Priyanka…

Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh return to ZEE5…

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar's Dharma Production…

Marvel fans rejoice! Tom Holland starrer…

Vicky Kaushal wants a big fat wedding,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification