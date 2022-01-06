comscore

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 committed to eight week theatrical run, confirms Shibasish Sarkar 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

One of the most awaited films in the recent past, 83, is revered by critics and moviegoers alike, worldwide. The film helmed by the ace filmmaker Kabir Khan revolves around the Indian Cricket Team fighting all odds to win the 1983 World Cup. While the film has received critical acclaim, the box office numbers have been pretty decent compared to what was expected. With now COVID-19 cases increasing in the country and cinema halls being either at 50 percent capacity or are being completely shut, there were rumours that 83 would be pulled off the screens and will be ready for the digital premiere.

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 committed to eight week theatrical run, confirms Shibasish Sarkar 

The makers of the film are committed to the eight-week theatrical run and not take the digital route yet. "Film 83 will be released on Digital platforms or Satellite Television at least after 8 weeks of theatrical run globally," confirmed producer Shibasish Sarkar.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated this Christmas on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

