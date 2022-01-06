comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.01.2022 | 10:03 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Leela Bhansali re-unite for Heera Mandi after 25 years

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Remember the ethereal Manisha Koirala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Khamoshi: The Musical? All those who fell in love with Manisha’s Annie in Khamoshi waited for the filmmaker and the actress to come together again. It is finally happening 25 years after Khamoshi. Manisha Koirala has been signed for a pivotal role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s costume drama Heeramandi for Netflix. She joins the cast which already features Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha.

Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Leela Bhansali re-unite for Heera Mandi after 25 years

Now that Bhansali has completed the shooting of his directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi he’s fully invested in the pre-production of Heeramandi. The series starts shooting in two months. Produced exclusively for Netflix Heeramandi is the story of a gallery of gorgeous prostitutes whose destinies are intertwined. Some of the top heroines of the industry will be seen together for the first time.

Revealing details of the production a source very close to the projects informs, “Heera Mandi will have 7 episodes of one hour each in the first season, to be followed by a second season in 2022. The first episode is being directed by Sanjay Bhansali himself. He may also direct the second episode, while the closing episode will also be directed by Bhansali. The rest of the episodes will be directed by Vibhu Puri who was an assistant to Bhansali.”

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali offers Heera Mandi to the legendary actress Mumtaz; she declines the offer

More Pages: Heeramandi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Prem Chopra and his wife Uma get discharged…

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o tests…

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan delays Salman…

Arjun Bijlani tests negative for Covid-19;…

Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae confirms not…

Jason Derulo allegedly gets into fist fight…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification