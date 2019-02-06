Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.02.2019 | 8:13 PM IST

Ranveer Singh to shoot at iconic Lords to recreate World Cup winning moment in ’83

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranveer Singh’s next is Kabir Khan’s 83 and we hear that the actor will be shooting at the iconic Lords cricket stadium in England. The actor will be recreating India’s 1983 World Cup-winning moment where the legend Kapil Dev lifted India’s first ever World Cup trophy at the iconic Lords balcony. Ranveer plays Kapil in the film that traces the journey of the Indian cricket team from being absolute underdogs to becoming the winners of the world. Ranveer will be seen lifting the trophy at Lords balcony in the film.

“All preparations are underway to shoot at the iconic Lords cricket ground. The World Cup win is an iconic and most cherished memory in the hearts and the minds of all Indians and the moment will be recreated in 83. Ranveer as the legend Kapil Dev will be seen lifting the World Cup at Lords,” informs our source.

“The team is looking at pulling off the impossible but the moment is too iconic to not shoot at Lords. It is a history-making, emotional chapter in the lives of every Indian and started a journey of India’s domination in world cricket. The team is pumped to shoot this moment at Lords,” our source adds.

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan’s upcoming directorial will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Kapil Dev. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri & Kabir Khan, ‘83 will be releasing on 10th April 2020.

