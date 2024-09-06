The highly anticipated Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has faced another delay in its production schedule. Initially slated to begin filming in August 2023, the movie's shoot was pushed to January 2025. However, as per a report in News 18, the schedule has been further postponed due to Farhan Akhtar’s acting commitments in his upcoming film, 120 Bahadur, which chronicles the heroic Battle of Rezang during the Indo-China war of 1962.

Farhan, who is set to play Major Shaitan Singh PVC, shared his first look on Instagram, announcing that the shooting for 120 Bahadur had already begun. A source told the publication, “Farhan wants to honor his commitment to 120 Bahadur before focusing on Don 3. As the shoot for the former will take several months, the Don 3 schedule has been pushed by about four months and is now expected to begin in May-June 2025.”

Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani busy with other projects

While fans are eagerly awaiting to see Ranveer Singh in the iconic role of Don, he is currently focusing on other projects. The actor is presently working on an untitled directorial by Aditya Dhar, which has garnered significant buzz. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, who will also star in Don 3, is busy shooting for War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. This delay in Don 3's production gives both actors more time to wrap up their ongoing projects.

Mixed reactions over Ranveer’s casting as Don

The news of Ranveer Singh stepping into Shah Rukh Khan’s shoes for the third instalment of the Don franchise had left the internet divided. While some fans welcomed the fresh casting, others were upset that Shah Rukh would not be reprising his iconic role. Despite the mixed reactions, anticipation for Don 3 remains high, with many curious to see how Ranveer will bring his own flair to the legendary character.

Farhan Akhtar’s other Directorial projects face delays

Farhan’s directorial plans have seen multiple delays, not just with Don 3. His long-awaited project, Jee Le Zaraa, a road-trip film centered on female friendships, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, has also been pushed indefinitely. Alia Bhatt shared in an earlier interview that while the film has faced scheduling conflicts, the intention to make it remains strong. She stated, “There is a time and place for everything, and you just have to wait for the right moment to come together.”

