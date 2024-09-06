The popular comedy No Entry starring an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Bipasha Basu, and Celina Jaitly received much love from audiences for its slapstick humor that director Anees Bazmee is famous for. While producer Boney Kapoor and the filmmaker are reuniting for the sequel, the excitement for the same is palpable. However, the sequel, despite the announcement, is yet to go on floors as the casting is to be finalized. Amid several rumours on the casting, Fardeen has confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that it is indeed in the making but has also asserted that it is a new star cast.

EXCLUSIVE: Fardeen Khan gives out details of No Entry 2; denies being a part of the sequel and says, “It’s a whole new cast”

Much to the disappointment of many fans who were eager to see Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan reunite on screen yet again, Fardeen Khan has asserted that the makers are keen on taking the franchise ahead with a different star cast. “I think it has been announced but we are not in it. It’s got a whole new star cast. So, damn it!” he joked as he opened up about it to Bollywood Hungama. “You should call Boney Kapoor for this,” he added.

Meanwhile, during the interaction, Fardeen Khan also recalled his experience of shooting No Entry which recently completed 19 years. “As an actor you know it was my first attempt at allout comedy where I had to play a little silly, funny, goofy kind of a character who's not (very smart) who's very vulnerable and naive. It was something very different from the way I saw myself. It really freed me up because I had to really let go. I was a bit hesitant doing that but (it was because of) Boney Kapoor's belief on me. He saw me doing some of a couple of such scenes in Khushi. He said 'Fardeen you're right for this role, it' and I was like 'Really?'. Because it was a remake of Charlie Chaplin (2002) and my role was played by Prabhu Deva. Of course, I interpreted it quite differently.

He went on to add, “Boney also put together a great team starting with Anees Bazmee who is the king of that genre. There's a lot you can do with the way he writes and the lines he gives you. A lot of the scenes you know we couldn’t keep a straight face while doing them. And then you also have actors like Anil Kapoor, and Salman Khan also killed that role. It all came together well. The ladies also did their part and they really enjoyed what they did. It doesn't happen very often because I think comedic genre is the hardest to do not only from an acting point of view but even from a writing point of view because you can't force the audience to laugh. You know laughing is a spontaneous reaction. I cherish all my memories with No Entry and it was a great learning experience for me.”

Meanwhile, No Entry 2 continues to stay in the news. While names of several actors have been doing the rounds, there has been no official confirmation on the same.

