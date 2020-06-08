There have been a lot of speculations surrounding Ranveer Singh in talks with Zoya Akhtar for her next directorial. The filmmaker has already directed the actor in Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy. Both films were appreciated and his performance was applauded. The latest news comes in after her film Dil Dhadakne Do completed five years. In addition to that, rumours are rife Katrina Kaif is also in talks after starring in Zoya’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

As per reports, Zoya Akhtar is working on a gangster drama with Ranveer Singh reportedly playing the lead role. It will be dark and gritty space. The actor was reportedly in talks when the lockdown was announced and was supposed to finalize the dates. Since he has projects in the pipeline, he will sort out the dates accordingly.

If the reports are anything to go by, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif will be paired opposite each other for the first time. She plays an integral part in the storyline and Ranveer’s character.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will have a cameo in Sooryavanshi and has two releases - 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is yet to begin shooting for Takht. Katrina Kaif will be seen in Sooryavanshi and Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero film.

