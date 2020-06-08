Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.06.2020 | 4:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif to team up for Zoya Akhtar’s gangster drama?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

There have been a lot of speculations surrounding Ranveer Singh in talks with Zoya Akhtar for her next directorial. The filmmaker has already directed the actor in Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy. Both films were appreciated and his performance was applauded. The latest news comes in after her film Dil Dhadakne Do completed five years. In addition to that, rumours are rife Katrina Kaif is also in talks after starring in Zoya’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif to team up for Zoya Akhtar’s gangster drama?

As per reports, Zoya Akhtar is working on a gangster drama with Ranveer Singh reportedly playing the lead role. It will be dark and gritty space. The actor was reportedly in talks when the lockdown was announced and was supposed to finalize the dates. Since he has projects in the pipeline, he will sort out the dates accordingly.

If the reports are anything to go by, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif will be paired opposite each other for the first time. She plays an integral part in the storyline and Ranveer’s character.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will have a cameo in Sooryavanshi and has two releases - 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is yet to begin shooting for Takht. Katrina Kaif will be seen in Sooryavanshi and Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero film.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh to do the remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Here’s the truth

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Javed Akhtar becomes the first Indian to win…

Akshay Kumar to fly to London for Bell…

Ekta Kapoor speaks about Indian Army…

IMPPA writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray to…

Shah Rukh Khan to play a journalist in R…

Ranveer Singh to do the remake of Allu Arjun…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification