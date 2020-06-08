Bollywood Hungama

Daniel Craig to play father to a five-year-old daughter in James Bond – No Time To Die

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the stupendous success of Knives Out, Hollywood actor Daniel Craig is set for his last outing as James Bond in the upcoming actioner, No Time To Die. As fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres in April, the makers postponed the film amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Known to have women always around him, he will reportedly play a father to a five-year-old daughter in James Bond - No Time To Die.

Daniel Craig to play father to a five-year-old daughter in James Bond - No Time To Die

As per Daily Mail UK, the news is true. "A film insider told them - ‘Yes, it’s true. Bond is a dad. Daniel wanted to make this Bond film the most surprising and entertaining yet.' Daniel is older and his Bond is maturing and looking at life through the prism of fatherhood. But there’s a lot more to it than that.’"

The report further revealed, "Bond has always managed to charm his way into the hearts and beds of hundreds of beautiful women, seemingly without any consequences. Making him a father opens up a whole new world in terms of drama and story development."

In No Time To Die, James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die will now release on November 12 in UK and November 20, 2020, in the US.

ALSO READ: Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz and James Bond team clap for health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic

