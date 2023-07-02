The producer duo, Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor reveal the long-awaited release date for their upcoming most anticipated film, The Crew for March 22, 2024. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew to release on March 22, 2024

Ever since the announcement of the film, fans have been super excited to watch an all-female cast leading the project. This also marks the collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, following their successful film, Veere Di Wedding.

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The Crew is one of the most ambitious projects of Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It was shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films Communication Network, scheduled for March 22, 2024.

