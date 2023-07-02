comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 02.07.2023 | 9:10 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew to release on March 22, 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew to release on March 22, 2024

en Bollywood News Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew to release on March 22, 2024
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The producer duo, Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor reveal the long-awaited release date for their upcoming most anticipated film, The Crew for March 22, 2024. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew to release on March 22, 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew to release on March 22, 2024

Ever since the announcement of the film, fans have been super excited to watch an all-female cast leading the project. This also marks the collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, following their successful film, Veere Di Wedding.

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The Crew is one of the most ambitious projects of Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It was shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films Communication Network, scheduled for March 22, 2024.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan marks 23 years in showbiz with special picture from set of The Buckingham Murders

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh to headline Don 3; official…

SCOOP: VFX causes a delay for Ranbir Kapoor…

BREAKING! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani…

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal…

Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma get a 'No…

SCOOP: Allu Arjun might skip Ashwatthama; is…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification