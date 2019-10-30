It’s a happy Diwali indeed for filmmaker Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia. The couple, who got hitched in 2015, welcomed their new-born baby boy during the festivities. The couple had kept the pregnancy away from the media limelight. On October 26, she shared the big news on her Instagram while spreading awareness about breast cancer.

While it is happy news indeed, close friend Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited them at the suburban hospital. Ranveer Singh was present during her baby shower as well. The couple visited them at 8 am and were there at the hospital till 4 pm.

Nitya Mehra worked as assistant director on projects like The Life Of Pi and The Reluctant Fundamentalist before getting her first directorial job. She directed Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif starrer Baar Baar Dekho.