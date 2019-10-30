Bollywood Hungama

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone meet Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia’s newborn baby

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It’s a happy Diwali indeed for filmmaker Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia. The couple, who got hitched in 2015, welcomed their new-born baby boy during the festivities. The couple had kept the pregnancy away from the media limelight. On October 26, she shared the big news on her Instagram while spreading awareness about breast cancer.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone meet Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia's newborn baby

While it is happy news indeed, close friend Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited them at the suburban hospital. Ranveer Singh was present during her baby shower as well. The couple visited them at 8 am and were there at the hospital till 4 pm.

Nitya Mehra worked as assistant director on projects like The Life Of Pi and The Reluctant Fundamentalist before getting her first directorial job. She directed Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif starrer Baar Baar Dekho.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This is about breast cancer awareness. We need to talk about it, encourage women and men to to get regular check ups, help people fight it, support families who’s loved ones have been taken away by it! It’s plagued my family for decades and I dream of a cancer free world for our generations to come. Every 15 seconds, somewhere in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. In one way or another, we’re all drawn together by this disease. The Estée Lauder Companies in partnership with renowned photographer @rohanshrestha has created an emotional and impactful #WhiteTSeries to inspire a digital wave of awareness and fundraising – to create a Breast Cancer free world. ⁣⁠⠀ Join us in our mission by uploading a photo of a pink-themed look with the hashtags #TimeToEndBreastCancer #BCCIndia2019 and tagging @esteelaudercompanies. For every public post/story on Instagram with the hashtags in October 2019, The Estee Lauder Companies will donate Rs. 10 on your behalf to fund breast cancer awareness initiatives, research, education, and medical support. #breastcancerawareness #breastcancerawarenessmonth ⁣⁠⠀

A post shared by Nitya Mehra (@nityamehra19) on

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh debuts his clean shaven look, calls himself ‘Ae Chikne’

