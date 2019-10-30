It’s a moment of great pride and honour for Yami Gautam who has been chosen by the Himachal Pradesh Government to be the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors’ Meet 2019. The event is all set to take place on November 7 and 8 in Dharamshala. The state government had been in talks with the actress for a few weeks. The authorities were actively seeking out Himachalis who have kept close to their roots even while they have gone out into the world and become notable names in their respective fields.

Talking about the event, she says, “I am thrilled that the State Government thought of me for this event. Though the event is close on the heels of my release Bala, I will wrap up my promotions in time to be at the event. As a proud Himachali, I see boundless promise in this event and hope it goes a long way in making the state self-sufficient, independent and strong in terms of infrastructure. Personally, I am looking forward to interacting with some great business minds from across the world and get inspired to take my personal dreams to the next level.”

Yami Gautam is the only Bollywood name to be present at the event that will be hosting international investors from over 40 countries. Having herself invested in building an eco-friendly farm in her family village Bilaspur, the actress hopes to pursue organic farming in a big way and promotes the minimalization of fertilizers. Her interest in the event was piqued even more because she is keen to expand her farm to realize her larger dream of bringing to Himachal fresh produce and chemical-free vegetables.