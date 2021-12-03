With both Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt seriously committed elsewhere would they agree to kiss in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions' loony love story Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani? That’s the million-dollar question being asked.

Apparently, there is a lip lock in Johar’s film, which both the onscreen lovebirds are reluctant to approach. A source from the unit informs, “We are not too sure if this no-kiss stance that Ranveer and Alia have adopted is dictated by their High Command. We don’t know if Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor have actually told Ranveer and Alia anything about onscreen intimacy, or whether Ranveer and Alia feel shy of kissing on screen in deference to their sense of commitment to their real-life partners. But so far they are reluctant to kiss for Karan Johar’s film.”

Maybe if Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor promise not to kiss on screen either this quartet’s celluloid abstinence would make sense.

As for the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark Karan Johar's return to direction after five years, his last being Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Also starring Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan Dharma Productions venture is being readied for release on February 10, 2023.

Also Read: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announces Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to release on February 10, 2023

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.