Last Updated 03.12.2021 | 4:34 PM IST

Yash to speak his own lines in Hindi KGF 2?

By - Subhash K. Jha

The pandemonium precipated by the postponement of the KGF sequel, entitled KGF Chapter 2 has given the film’s superstar-hero Yash a chance to brush up his Hindi. In all likelihood he will be dubbing his own lines in Hindi for chapter 2.

A source very close to the project informs, “In the first part of the film Yash who speaks Hindi quite fluently, didn’t feel confident enough to dub his lines for the Hindi version of KGF. The lockdown gave him unexpected time to sharpen his Hindi and he is excited about speaking his own Hindi lines in the second part of the film.”

Some time ago during a long telephonic conversation with this writer the Kannada superstar Yash had shared, “Meri Hindi kaafi achchi hai. Utni nahin ki main apne lines khud dub kar sakta Part 1 mein. Lekin sudhar rahi hai (my Hindi is quite good. But not good enough to dub my own lines in Part 1. But it’s improving).”

Every artiste craves to dub his own lines in a language he or she is not familiar with. Otherwise the performance becomes schizophrenic: there is the one that the audience sees, and the one that it hears.

Also Read: KGF 2 versus Laal Singh Chaddha, who will blink first?

More Pages: K.G.F - Chapter 2 Box Office Collection

