Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that PVR Lower Parel, Mumbai has set a record by selling tickets of Oppenheimer’s IMAX version for Rs. 2450. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the period drama has generated tremendous demand, especially in the IMAX screens. With just 5 IMAX theatres in and around Mumbai, the exhibitors decided to hike up the rates considerably. At the Lower Parel cinema, the normal row tickets are priced at Rs. 760 and 960 for morning and post-midnight shows and Rs. 1160 and Rs. 1360 for all shows after 3:00 pm. The rates for recliner seats for morning shows are Rs. 1850 and a record Rs. 2450 for the later shows. Interestingly, the most expensive ticket for Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022) in this theatre was Rs. 1750. Even in other IMAX screens in Mumbai, Oppenheimer’s cheapest tickets start from Rs. 700. The same is the case in Delhi though Bengaluru is cheaper. Pune has just one IMAX screen and taking advantage of it, the cheapest ticket is priced at Rs. 1050.

Ticket rates of Oppenheimer in IMAX screens to remain high until Sunday, July 30; expected to come down to normal levels from July 31 depending on demand

Bollywood Hungama has now learned that the ticket rates will continue to remain high for the first 10 days of the release at least. An exhibition source told us, “Usually, the ticket rates fall on weekdays. Hence, several moviegoers, who were upset with the insane prices, decided to watch the film after Sunday. But to their bad luck, the ticket prices have fallen on the weekdays but not much. The prices are much higher than the usual prices on weekdays for other films.”

Bollywood Hungama went through the rates of Oppenheimer’s IMAX shows in the weekdays in Mumbai and realized that the cheapest ticket is available at Inox R City, Ghatkopar for Rs. 350 and 390. But this is only for the early 7:30 AM show. In other cinemas, the least expensive tickets are in the range of Rs. 600-800 while the most expensive ones are between Rs. 800 and Rs. 1850. Interestingly, many of these shows are already fast filling, even the early morning ones.

The source continued, “The moviegoers who don’t want to shell out Rs. 1000 or Rs. 1500 are okay to wake up early in the morning on a Monday and spend Rs. 600 or Rs. 700 on Oppenheimer. It will still save a lot of money. Also, it’s rare to see shows being sold for Monday as early as Thursday.”

The source also revealed, “The prices will once again increase from Friday, July 28 and remain high till Sunday, July 30. From Monday, July 31, the rates are expected to come down. A final decision will be taken by mid-week or Friday depending on the demand.”

