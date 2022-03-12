comscore

Last Updated 12.03.2022 | 2:54 PM IST

Ranveer Singh acknowledged as Number 1 by football icon Ledley King

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is currently in the UK after being specially invited to watch the prestigious premier league football, the biggest footballing event in the world. Ranveer met the English football icon Ledley King who presented him with a customised No 1 jersey, an acknowledgment of Ranveer’s dominance in the industry today. Ranveer is one of the best actor of the generation and has delivered a string of blockbusters to establish himself as a bonafide superstar in the Indian film industry.

Ranveer uploaded an image of the jersey unveiling on his social media, visibly delighted about this special moment. Ledley, who was highly rated as a central defender and spent his entire career at Tottenham Hotspur, presented him with this customised Tottenham jersey.

Ranveer, an ardent Arsenal supporter, was overjoyed about his visit to the Tottenham stadium. He says, “What’s a Gooner doing at Tottenham Hotspur stadium? Sizing up the enemy? I had a superb time touring the awe-inspiring, state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur stadium and hanging out with Spurs legend Ledley King. The banter was on another level.”

