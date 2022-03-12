comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.03.2022 | 3:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bachchhan Paandey Gangubai Kathiawadi Jhund Radhe Shyam Pushpa Jersey
follow us on

Ajay Devgn’s debut OTT series Rudra- The Edge of Darkness breaks records in viewership; becomes the most-watched Hindi series in other languages

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn made his debut in the OTT world with the Disney+Hoststar series Rudra- The Edge of Darkness. Just like his larger-than-life big-screen persona, the superstar delivered exceptionally with the web series. The series is an adaptation of the popular British series Luther starring Idris Elba. After a week of the release of the six-episode series, the show has managed to break several records.

Ajay Devgn's debut OTT series Rudra- The Edge of Darkness breaks records in viewership; becomes the most-watched Hindi series in other languages

Ajay Devgn’s debut OTT series Rudra- The Edge of Darkness breaks records in viewership; becomes the most-watched Hindi series in other languages

Rudra has secured the highest week 1 viewership ever and also has the highest ever watch time. Watch time is the total amount of aggregate that viewers spend watching a show or a video.

The web series is available on Hotstar in six Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. In a week of its release, the show has also become the most-watched Hindi series in other languages, speaking volumes of its reach across India and beyond.

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, is thrilled with the response to Rudra. Nair claimed that according to the data, the company received from media consulting firm Ormax Media, Rudra was viewed by nine million people during the opening weekend. “If this were a movie, and if the average ticket price was Rs 100 or Rs 200 for nine million people, it would be Rs 120 crore weekend. It is astounding. The large part is because of Ajay Devgn,” he said.

Speaking about the show’s season two, Nair said there are plans to make the next chapter, which most likely will be made by 2023.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn steps into the Metaverse universe with his all-new virtual avatar inspired by Hotstar Specials’ Rudra – The Edge of Darkness set to release on Disney+ Hotstar

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

A Thursday actors Yami Gautam Dhar and Neha…

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar starrer Mission…

CONFIRMED: Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai…

Akshay Kumar flags off 'Bachchhan Paandey Ki…

Trending Bollywood News: From Kangana Ranaut…

BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage concert in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification