Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki wins big at Giffoni Film Festival in Italy!

Rani Mukerji’s internationally acclaimed blockbuster Hichki has been winning hearts worldwide. Hichki has grossed over Rs 250 crore worldwide and has also been winning top awards at several international film festivals. Now, Hichki has won big at the 49th Edition of Giffoni Film Festival in Italy and bagged the Gryphon Award for the Best Film!

Giffoni has a special segment called Elements +10 where jurors range between the ages of 10 to 12. The jurors who voted for the films in the Elements + 10 categories were over 1500 children. With seven feature films competing here from diverse nations like China, Germany, Sweden, Australia, and the Netherlands, Hichki won the top honour in this section! This recognition is a testament to the universal connection and emotional bond that Rani’s Hichki has built with audiences from all over the world.

The heart-warming and inspiring film had a progressive message of beating stereotypes and featured Rani as a determined school teacher who changes the lives of innocent students from economically backward strata, while dealing with her own nervous system disorder – Tourette Syndrome.

Producer Maneesh Sharma says, “Hichki is truly a universal film that has resonated with audiences across the world. The fact that children have voted Hichki as the Best Film of the festival just goes to show that the film’s story of overcoming odds and finding your own success is relevant to cinema lovers even in this age group. We at YRF are absolutely thrilled that kids have celebrated the message of Hichki in Italy.”