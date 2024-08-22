Samrat Mukherjee denies any involvement in the accident and clarifies that he is based in Mumbai.

Rani Mukerji and Kajol's cousin filmmaker, Samrat Mukherjee, has clarified that he is not the Bengali actor who was arrested for hitting a motorcyclist in Kolkata.

Rani Mukerji and Kajol’s cousin Samrat Mukherjee BREAKS SILENCE on being arrested in accident case; CLARIFIES he is not the Bengali actor who hit a motorcyclist in Kolkata

The confusion arose after a Bengali actor named Samrat Mukherjee was involved in a road accident in Behala, Kolkata. Many people speculated that the actor was the same Samrat Mukherjee who is related to the Bollywood stars. However, the filmmaker has denied these claims.

Samrat Mukherjee Denies Involvement in the Accident

In an interview with Times Entertainment, Samrat Mukherjee stated that he is based in Mumbai and is not the same person who was involved in the accident. He further explained that the actor in question is a television star based in Kolkata.

He said, “I would like to clarify that the actor Samrat Mukherjee, who met with an accident is not me. The actor Samrat Mukherjee is based in Kolkata and I am a filmmaker, owner of Filmalaya studios, based in Mumbai. Since morning I have been getting calls and tired now, telling them how I am not the same Samrat. It is reported that the actor who met with an accident belongs to our family, but it is not true.”

The Real Samrat Mukherjee

The Bengali actor who was arrested is a television star known for his work in the Sun Bangla series, Akash Sumon. The motorcyclist who was injured in the accident was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Samrat Mukherjee, the filmmaker, is the owner of Filmalaya Studios in Mumbai. He is a well-known figure in the Indian film industry and has worked with many prominent filmmakers.

