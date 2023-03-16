Rani Mukerji found success early in her career after the stupendous success of Ghulam, where she was paired opposite Aamir Khan. On top of that, the song, ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ from the same movie added to her popularity. However, despite what Ghulam, which was directed by Vikram Bhatt, achieved, Rani has said that her “soul” was missing from the film because her voice was dubbed by someone else, although this wasn’t the case in her Bollywood debut Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1997.

Rani Mukerji gets candid, “I still feel my soul is not in Ghulam”

She recalled the experience during a chat with E Times saying, “As a newcomer, you don’t have much of a choice. Filmmakers take decisions for the betterment of their film. So yes, but just in Ghulam, my voice did get dubbed. During Ghulam, there was a question mark on my voice on whether it was good for a leading lady opposite Aamir. I was told that for the betterment of the film, my voice had been dubbed. It hurt me but I didn't make a big deal of it. But I still feel that my soul is not in Ghulam.”

Rani’s voice was dubbed by Mona Shetty, who is an accomplished dubbing artiste today.

Following Ghulam, Rani’s big break came in the blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. This turned out to be a pleasant experience for her. She added, “Soon, I was there in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan Johar asked me if I had a problem in dubbing my voice. I said ‘no’. He asked me if my first film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat had my own voice, and when I said yes, he said he likes my voice and wanted me to dub.”

Hence, Rani started dubbing for her own self from here onwards. Much later in 2018, the actress revealed how Aamir apologized to her for dubbing her voice in Ghulam. She had told Mid-Day back then, “I remember Aamir calling me after watching KKHH, saying, ‘Babes I think we made a huge mistake by dubbing your voice. And your voice is really good.’ For me, that was a really amazing moment since I respect him so much. The fact that he called and said that they had made a mistake was a big thing for me as a newcomer.”

Rani is now gearing up for the release of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which releases in cinemas from tomorrow March 17.

Also Read: “Aditya Chopra was deeply moved while watching Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The last time I saw him being so moved was when Yash uncle passed away” – Rani Mukerji

More Pages: Ghulam Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.