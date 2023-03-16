Readers would recall the 1990s blackbuck case where allegedly Salman Khan along with a few cast members of Hum Saath Saath Hain was accused of killing the rare species. Soon after the case, Khan received several threatening notes and was even attacked, which was later reportedly said to be the work of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The gangster, who is currently in jail for allegedly murdering Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala, is said to have threatened the actor and has asked Khan to apologize to his community.

Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan; asks him to ‘apologize’ to his community

Claiming that the blackbuck is expected to be an auspicious species of his community, Lawrence Bishnoi has reportedly maintained that his entire community has been furious with Salman Khan. In a report shared by ABP News, Bishnoi was quoted saying, “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else.” He went on to add that he has been harboring the feeling of hatred ever since childhood. Bishnoi continued, “Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity’s temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything.”

While several reports in the past have spoken about Bishnoi not only threatening but also attacking Salman Khan, in the recent years, the threats resurfaced after the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. In fact, Salim Khan too is reportedly said to have been threatened when he went for his usual morning jog in Mumbai, followed by which Salman Khan applied for weapons license. As of now, the actor is said to have been granted the same.

