Last Updated 11.08.2021 | 6:34 PM IST

Rani Mukerji buys a luxurious apartment in Khar worth Rs 7.12 crore; will be neighbour to Tiger Shroff

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Rani Mukherji ruled the hearts of people during the 90's era and is still remembered for her bubbly character and a wide smile. The actress is still going strong in the showbiz industry with some power-packed movies. From being a headstrong journalist in the thriller No One Killed Jessica to a stubborn teacher affected by Tourette syndrome in Hichki, Rani Mukerji has time and again only showcased her genius acting ability.

Rani Mukerji buys a luxurious apartment in Khar worth Rs 7.12 crore; will be neighbour to Tiger Shroff

It has been reported that the actress recently bought a lavish 4+3 BHK apartment in the high-class area of Khar. Actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, and cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya are said to become her neighbors. The Mardaani is speculated to have invested in Khar's 4+3 BHK flat as the locality is steadily becoming industry starlets' capital. The apartment was seemingly registered in Rani's name only last month.

The 43-year-old actress' new house has a beautiful panorama of the Arabian Sea situated in a 22 multistorey and 3545 sq ft area topped with an enticing seascape. She has reportedly paid a whopping price of Rs 7.12 crore for her plush pad. It also has various conveniences such as multifold car parks, an external fitness studio, a mock rock-climbing zone, and a sky-watching veranda.

Rani Mukerji recently flew to an international location for Ashima Chibber's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway produced by Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. She has also wrapped up Bunty Aur Babli 2 directed by Varun V. Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films opposite Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh.

Also ReadRani Mukerji flies overseas to start shooting for Ashima Chibber’s film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

