Juhi Chawla confirms Sharmaji Namkeen, Rishi Kapoor’s last film, will release on his birth anniversary

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Juhi Chawla was supposed to reunite with Bol Radha Bol co-star Rishi Kapoor on the big screen with Sharmaji Namkeen. The late actor had shot for the most part of the film before he passed away after his prolonged battle with cancer. Later on, the makers got Paresh Rawal on board to play his role.

Juhi Chawla confirms Sharmaji Namkeen, Rishi Kapoor's last film, will release on his birth anniversary

Now, the actress has confirmed the film is releasing next month. While speaking to a tabloid, Juhi Chawla said that they are looking forward to the release of the film on Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, 4th September 2021.

Film producers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Honey Trehan ensured the film was completed on time.

