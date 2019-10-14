Rangoli Chandel calls out Alia Bhatt once again! Present on one of the panels at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2019, Alia Bhatt called Varun Dhawan and asked him to say something intelligent. She was accompanied by Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan on stage where the trio indulged in a conversation regarding the film industry.

During the MAMI Movie Mela, Alia Bhatt is seen calling Varun Dhawan and asked him to say something intelligent. While Varun thought it was a prank call, Rangoli Chandel took notice of it and accused the stars of turning film festivals into kitty parties. This is not the first time that Rangoli has called out other celebrities and has been in the news for some or the other controversy.

Take a look at their thread on Twitter.

Two members of Movie Mafia were prormoted at #JioMAMIMovieMelawithStar ,without even their presence!! Both #VarunDhawan and #RanveerSingh, and hence now its proved @anupamachopra ,@FilmCompanion are truly the official partners of Movie Mafia !!Well done Guys #JioMAMIwithStar2019 https://t.co/V6c6flggWP — JabTakHaiCinema (@ajay36mittal) October 13, 2019

Pehle award shows ko aur ab film festivals ko bhi kitty party bana diya ???????????? https://t.co/ZftGQNwuNE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 14, 2019

What do you make of this situation? Be sure to let us know.

