Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.10.2019 | 12:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Rangoli Chandel calls Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s banter at Jio MAMI Film Festival as kitty party!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rangoli Chandel calls out Alia Bhatt once again! Present on one of the panels at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2019,  Alia Bhatt called Varun Dhawan and asked him to say something intelligent. She was accompanied by Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan on stage where the trio indulged in a conversation regarding the film industry.

Rangoli Chandel calls Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s banter at Jio Mami Film Festival as kitty party!

During the MAMI Movie Mela, Alia Bhatt is seen calling Varun Dhawan and asked him to say something intelligent. While Varun thought it was a prank call, Rangoli Chandel took notice of it and accused the stars of turning film festivals into kitty parties. This is not the first time that Rangoli has called out other celebrities and has been in the news for some or the other controversy.

Take a look at their thread on Twitter.

What do you make of this situation? Be sure to let us know.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calls Alia Bhatt’s role in Gully Boy much more violent and criminal while comparing it to Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh!

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Divya Khosla Kumar to feature in the remake…

Here’s how Saif Ali Khan granted permission…

Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety…

Rajkummar Rao uses his real-life experiences…

Sanya Malhotra talks about Indian cinema at…

“I faced a lot of abuse by people who have…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification