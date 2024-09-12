Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in the 90s and also stars Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania, and others in key roles.

Promising to be a 97% ‘Parivarik’ (family friendly) film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is expected to offer the perfect blend of laughter and drama, capturing the energetic spirit of the swinging 90s. The trailer hit the tube on September 12 and it shares a sneak peek of the delightful journey filled with family drama, 90s nostalgia, and a dash of humor and suspense, leaving audiences curious. This family entertainment extravaganza, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa stars Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri and marks the return of Mallika Sherawat in a comic role.

The trailer showcases Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri as a newly married couple who decide to record their first night but fate plays a cruel twist when their house gets robbed and so does the CD of their ‘personal adventure’. This results in a crazy and fun chase game for the CD with many other characters getting involved. The video promises to deliver a film that evokes the colorful, heartwarming essence of the 90s, complete with a fun twist involving a missing CD.

In addition to the trailer launch, the markers have also unveiled the first motion poster, showcasing Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri alongside the entire Vicky and Vidya family.



Apart from Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Mallika Sherawat, and Vijay Raaz in key roles, the film also stars Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania, among others. With music composed by Sachin-Jigar, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films, in association with Kathavachak Films, present Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, a Wakaoo Film production, that is slated to hit theatres near you on October 11, 2024, ahead of Dussehra.

