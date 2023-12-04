comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram plan grand wedding reception in Mumbai: Report

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to host a wedding reception in Mumbai as per report.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Recently united in matrimony in a sacred ceremony in Manipur, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are set to extend their celebration with a wedding reception in Bombay. The lovebirds, who opted for an intimate wedding attended by close friends and family, are gearing up for a grand reception, primarily for their industry acquaintances.

As per reports from Hindustan Times, the newlyweds have already enjoyed an after-party in Manipur, and the upcoming Bombay reception is a continuation of their joyous festivities. While invitations have been dispatched to their industry friends, the venue remains undisclosed for the time being. The much-anticipated wedding reception is expected to take place on December 11.

A source close to the couple's family shared insights, stating, “Randeep and Lin have a huge circle of friends as they have worked extensively in Mumbai. So all of them have been invited. Besides that, Lin’s close friend and immediate family will be traveling from Manipur to Mumbai to attend the reception. Just like their wedding, the couple will stick to their culture and don ethnic Manipuri outfits.”

For the unversed, on Saturday, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram took to Instagram to inform their fans and followers about them tying the knot in a beautifully worded ‘Save The Date’ e-invite which read, “Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjun married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep."

Also Read: Randeep Hooda embraces Manipuri tradition for wedding; says, “I want to experience my life partner’s culture”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

