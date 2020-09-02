Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.09.2020 | 11:40 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Ranbir Kapoor’s special bonding with Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Ranbir Kapoor has always idolized Sanjay Dutt. This is why he broke his no-biopics rule and agreed to play Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s bio-pic. Now the bonding has grown even stronger after Dutt’s illness.

Ranbir Kapoor's special bonding with Sanjay Dutt

Says a close friend of Ranbir, “He has been there seen it before, and that too not long ago. Ranbir took his father (Rishi Kapoor) through the whole journey of cancer treatment. He knows what it is like to watch someone very close go through it.”

Apparently, Ranbir Kapoor is more deeply affected by Dutt’s illness than he is willing to admit. “Ranbir hides his feelings far away from prying eyes. He doesn’t allow even those closest to him to see what he feels. But this time Ranbir is very disturbed, and everyone around him can see that,” says a close friend.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visit Sanjay Dutt after his cancer diagnosis

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor join the cast…

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals about…

Manushi Chhillar to start social media…

Karan Johar announces his first children’s…

Ranvir Shorey alleges he was abused by Pooja…

Raveena Tandon comes forward to support UN…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification