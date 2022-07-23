Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release Shamshera is out this week. The actor is in a great space professionally and personally. The actor, who rarely speaks about his personal life, had an interesting revelation to make about himself, during an interview with Harpers Bazaar magazine. The actor spoke about his love for sneakers and not only confessed about how he loves them but also asserted that he would want his kid to follow his footsteps.

Ranbir Kapoor wants to make his kid a ‘sneaker freaker’; “I will pass these down to my children,” says the Shamshera actor

Readers are aware that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will soon be welcoming their first child. Talking about how he wants his kids to have the same passion, he has for sneakers, Ranbir revealed about being a ‘sneaker freaker'. He said, “I am a sneaker freaker for sure. They’re the only things I spend money on. But as I’ve grown older, I’m less excited by material things. I’m building a house now and that’s something I’m excited about. So I’m shopping more for furniture and household things. And I’ve stopped buying cars often. The car I’m driving these days is eight years old. And I’m not into jewellery or watches. I’m not really a shopaholic. But sneakers, I will continue to collect because it’s the only kind of footwear I’m comfortable wearing. And hopefully, I will pass these down to my children. My son or daughter, I will try and make them a sneaker freaker, too.”

On the other hand, speaking about his film Shamshera, the film features him alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt for the first time. The YRF film, directed by Karan Malhotra, will feature the actor in a double role released on July 22. Set against the backdrop of 1800s in a fictional town called Kaza, the film talks about a rebel who decides to challenge the authoritarian rule of Shudh Singh.

