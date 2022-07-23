comscore

Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna to release on October 7, 2022

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

GoodBye is all set for worldwide release on 7th October, 2022. Touted as a celebration of life, this Vikas Bahl directorial, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and marks the Bollywood debut of Rashmika Mandanna.

The announcement for the release was made on Saturday. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. ; Goodbye is a heartwarming story about life, family & relationships. The film will take the audiences on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth & tears.

