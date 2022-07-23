GoodBye is all set for worldwide release on 7th October, 2022. Touted as a celebration of life, this Vikas Bahl directorial, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and marks the Bollywood debut of Rashmika Mandanna.

Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna to release on October 7, 2022

The announcement for the release was made on Saturday. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. ; Goodbye is a heartwarming story about life, family & relationships. The film will take the audiences on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth & tears.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.