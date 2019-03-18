Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.03.2019 | 3:49 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor has a special BIRTHDAY SURPRISE for Alia Bhatt [Read the deets inside]

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While Ranveer Singh is setting the goals for millennial husbands, Ranbir Kapoor seems to be setting the benchmark high for boyfriends. The doting beau has planned something special for his girlfriend’s birthday. Alia Bhatt recently rang in her birthday celebrations at home with friends and family. While that was a low key private affair, we hear that Ranbir has now planned a special holiday for his bae.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who recently returned from Switzerland, after attending the Ambani Mehta wedding from the Ski resort, are all set for another ski adventure. As per current reports, Ranbir will be taking Alia to Aspen Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado for her birthday vacation. The duo is expected to take off this week after the actress wraps up her work commitments.

Alia Bhatt is currently in the midst of promoting her upcoming magnum opus Kalank that features her alongside Varun Dhawan and an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt amongst others. The actress is expected to wrap up the promotions of the same before taking off on the trip.

Readers would be aware that a fun filled birthday celebration was planned for Alia Bhatt during her birthday eve. Besides her girl gang comprising of Masaba Gupta, Ranjan sisters and others, the birthday bash also saw her mentor Karan Johar and her friends Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji in attendance. Reports have it that, post the bash, Ranbir also spent the entire day with Alia and made her birthday special.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently also working together on Brahmastra. The first of this superhero trilogy featured the couple in the role of Shiva and Isha and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is expected to release by the end of this year, in December 2019.

Also Read: Inside Photos and Videos: Alia Bhatt rings her 26th birthday with beau Ranbir Kapoor, close friends and family

