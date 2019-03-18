Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan to come together to promote Urdu language

The Government seem to have taken a strong stand now owing the promotions of the Urdu language. Amidst many other languages that India is know, Urdu is one of the most prominent ones and some of its elements are even involved in Bollywood. Considering the language’s close connection with the film industry, now we hear that superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif have been roped in to promote it.

Current reports assert that the National Council for Promotion of Urdu is keen on taking this campaign ahead and believes that the stars can help for a wider reach. These reports state that NCPUL feels quite threatened by the increasing competition with private organizations which have rigorous initiatives to promote the language.

In these reports, it has been mentioned that Aquil Ahmed director of NCPUL have confirmed the developments adding that they will be asking Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to speak a few lines in Urdu. They will be recording the same and use the same as promotional videos to get more people interested in the language.

These reports also stated that the Modi Government has given financial aid to the NCPUL to help them in their endeavour.

For the uninitiated, NCPUL organizes conferences, workshops on national as well as international levels. They also publish Urdu books along with offering diploma courses in Urdu and Arabic.

Coming to the film front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy reading scripts and expected to start work on the Don series. Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Bharat during Eid and will start shooting for Dabangg 3 post that. Katrina Kaif too will be seen alongside Salman in Bharat which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.