Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava release pushed to avoid box office clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule: Report

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava release pushed to avoid box office clash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule: Report

Interestingly, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays a prominent role in Pushpa 2: The Rule, is also a part of the cast of Chhaava.
A potential box office clash between two highly anticipated films, Chhaava and Pushpa 2: The Rule, has been averted. The makers of Chhaava, a historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal, have decided to postpone the film's release to avoid a confrontation with the sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa.

Chhaava, which chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son, Sambhaji Maharaj, is an ambitious project that has been in the making for several years. The decision to delay the release was made to ensure that the film receives the attention it deserves and maximizes its box office potential.

According to the report in Mid-day, a source close to the production revealed, "Chhaava is an ambitious project for the stakeholders, production house, director Laxman Utekar, and its lead star, Vicky. It makes sense to release it when no other film is scheduled to air.”

Interestingly, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays a prominent role in Pushpa 2: The Rule, is also a part of the cast of Chhaava. While an official announcement regarding the new release date of Chhaava is yet to be made, the decision to avoid a clash with Pushpa 2: The Rule is a strategic move that could benefit both films.

ALSO READ: Pooja Meri Jaan postponed to 2025 to make way for Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava: Report

More Pages: Chhaava Box Office Collection

