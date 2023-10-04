Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao welcomed their baby girl on October 1 and shared the good news with their fans and friends on social media.

Not too long ago, former Bigg Boss contestants and popular celebrity couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao announced about turning parents a few months ago. The couple, who have been married for five years now, welcomed their first child on October 1 and the two also took to social media to share the good news with their followers. Followed by their post, many of their fans, friends, and family dropped their congratulatory messages and posted heartfelt wishes for the new parents.

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao welcome their first child and it’s a girl!

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, who recently wowed their fans with their beautiful pregnancy photoshoot, penned a heartwarming note in a joint post while announcing their entry into the new phase of parenthood. Sharing the track ‘Farq Hai’ by singer Suzonn, the post featured an adorable backdrop of pastel colors, balloons etc., as it said, “We’re on Cloud Nine… Baby Girl Sequeira is here! 01.10.2023” The couple signed it off saying, “Blessed Parents Rochelle & Keith”. In a separate note, which was shared as a caption, it said, “Praising God for the greatest blessing He could ever grant us, our little girl, Baby Sequeira born on the first of October 2023. Thank you guys for all your undying love and support through this amazing journey we love you <3 And thanks @vasavi.todi for this cutest edit! I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him. 1 Samuel 1:27”.

After dating quite a few years, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao tied the knot in March 2018 in Tamil Nadu. After announcing their pregnancy in August, the couple also hosted a fun baby shower wherein the mother-to-be Rochelle Rao was seen in a pretty yellow dress and sporting an adorable floral tiara to celebrate the occasion. In the post, the couple also expressed gratitude towards everyone who helped them put together the fun event.

