It's true that nobody knows what Ranbir Kapoor is thinking of currently. While the actor has a fantastic line up in place with three big projects ready - Brahmastra, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's next, he was also in talks to reunite with his mentor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his next big project - Baiju Bawra.

Till earlier this year, it was almost confirmed that Ranbir would star in the remake of the classic. Apart from Ranbir, it was supposed to be Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn playing the other leads. And from what we hear now, RK is in two minds about the film.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Ranbir has expressed his confusion to Bhansali and the team as well. He is not sure of Baiju Bawra and with another Dharma project in his kitty; RK doesn't seem to be keen anymore on working with SLB again. Not many know that he did not have a great experience working with him during Saawariya and they have never done a film after that. So it's most likely that Ranbir is going to opt out of the project, although nothing was ever locked on papers."

For those who are wondering if Kartik Aaryan will be replacing Ranbir in the project, let us tell you that it is far from being the truth. "Kartik's visits to SLB's office are just regular pleasantry meets. There has been no offer made to him, yet."

