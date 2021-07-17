Bollywood Hungama

Henry Cavill opts for romance genre, to star in The Rosie Project

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hollywood actor Henry Cavill is shifting his gears from action-based genres to romance. The actor will star in The Rosie Project. The film will be penned and directed by Steve Falk.

Henry Cavill opts for romance genre, to star in The Rosie Project

According to Deadline, "It is a story which follows an unlucky-in-love university professor who creates an elaborate questionnaire in an effort to find a wife and meets an unconventional woman who doesn’t match any of his “requirements,” but might be the perfect woman for him."

The leading lady is yet to be cast. Matt Tolmach and Michael Costigan will bankroll the project.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill will begin the shoot for Enola Holmes sequel this fall followed by Matthew Vaughn’s new spy thriller Argyle and The Rosie Project in 2022.

ALSO READ: Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa among others set for New Matthew Vaughn spy franchise Argylle

