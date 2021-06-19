Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.06.2021 | 11:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali’s next NOT the Amar Singh Chamkila biopic

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor are reuniting on screen, almost 6 years later. Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that apart from a film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and a Luv Ranjan project, Ranbir is also talking to Imtiaz for his next and has already okay-ed it too, verbally.

Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali's next NOT the Amar Singh Chamkila biopic

After the Bollywood Hungama story went viral, with fans expressing their joy at the happy reunion after Tamasha, many thought it will be the biopic on controversial singer Amar Singh Chamkila. But, we can now tell you that it is NOT that film.

The source close to the development informed Bollywood Hungama, "While the biopic of Amar Singh Chamkila was one of the films Imtiaz was working on, he had two other scripts too that he was writing simultaneously. One is a social film that sends out a message on suicide, the details of the other film have been carefully kept under wraps. Ranbir's film is not the biopic because it will bring him to a similar Rockstar like space with him playing a musician, although the stories are poles apart. Ranbir's film is one of the other two projects that Imtiaz has been readying."

Also Read: Luv Ranjan’s film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to start its next schedule on June 20

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former roommate…

Shashank Khaitan resumes the shoot of Mr.…

Vidya Balan to romance Pratik Gandhi in…

Richa Chadha joins the likes of Dalai Lama,…

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya share first…

Viacom 18 comes on board as studio partner…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification