Ranbir Kapoor goes ‘fully nude’ for a crucial scene in Animal

By Fenil Seta -

Ranbir Kapoor began his career as an actor with Saawariya (2007). The film created a tremendous craze for several reasons and one of them was because of Ranbir dropping his towel in the song ‘Jab Se Tere Naina’. His derrière was seen for a nanosecond and it became a talking point, as it was rare for a Hindi film to go so bold. And now 16 years later, Ranbir Kapoor once again goes ‘nude’, for Animal.

In a crucial sequence, Ranbir Kapoor’s character goes full monty. Obviously, there’s no full frontal nudity. The fully naked Ranbir is shown by out focusing the camera. Nevertheless, the audience totally gets the idea of what is happening and that he’s walking without clothes. It is one of the most memorable scenes in the film and will leave viewers amused and even shocked.

Interestingly, the scene has been retained by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that the close up shots in an intimate scene was removed by the CBFC. Besides, the cuss words were ‘suitably’ modified. After all these changes were made, Animal was granted an ‘A’ certificate.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is the story of an obsessed son avenging an assassination attempt on his father. The violent action entertainer was released today in cinemas.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna grateful for the Animal reviews: “Hope we made you all super proud and happy”

