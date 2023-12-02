Over 1.5 Lakh Shah Rukh Khan fans come together to celebrate First Day First Show of Dunki

A Shah Rukh Khan film is like a celebration for his fans all across the world. Through the post-pandemic times, SRK has become the biggest crowd-puller of Indian Cinema and the same has connected millions of fans across the globe on an organized level. And now, Bollywood Hungama has an exclusive scoop on the grand plans of SRK fans.

According to our sources, over 1.5 lakh fans, registered with SRK's fan club, SRK Universe, are coming together to watch the film on the first day in India. Interestingly, the fan club also posted the development of their grand plans for Dunki on their social media platforms. According to our source, SRK Universe alone has planned to host 1000 shows of Dunki across the globe, of which 600 + will take place in India. Apart from SRK Universe, SRK has two more mega fan clubs - SRK Warriors and King SRK FC - which will be hosting the first-day fan shows in India.

"SRK today is the biggest star by a huge margin and the fan celebrations are just another validation of his global star power," the trade source informed, adding further that the fan clubs will also be doing grass root level promotions for Dunki by tying up independently with the cinema owners - be it single screens or multiplexes.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is set to release on December 21, 2023.

