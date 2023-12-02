Koli is the only YouTuber from the Indian sub-continent to be invited by Google to this significant gathering as a speaker

In the latest news, Mumbai-based content creator and actor Prajakta Koli will be joining the ranks of John Kerry, King Charles III, Bill Gates, Ajay Banga, the president of World Bank, and Mia Motley the Prime Minister of Barbados at the COP28 Climate Summit in the United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 12 of this year.

Prajakta Koli to attend COP28 Climate Summit in the United Arab Emirates

Koli is the only YouTuber from the Indian sub-continent to be invited by Google to this significant gathering as a speaker. She is expected to participate in multiple panel discussions and high-level interactions. She is going to be seen interacting with Administrator Michael Regan - Head of US Environmental Protection Agency, Susie Perez Quinn, Chief of Staff at NASA and panel discussions with Katie Brand – Chief Sustainability Officer at Google. She is also going to be seen at Kyuu House for Climate Stories that Matter and much more, which will propel conversations on how the creator economy can positively impact climate initiatives and assist policymakers in targeting the youth communities.

Prajakta Koli states, “I have always believed in the power of conversations, and events like COP28 are great platforms for these conversations to happen about issues that matter to you and me. I feel very grateful to have the opportunity to be in these rooms and be a part do these conversations as well as learn and share more about how we can do better in addressing climate action as a community”

Koli, who is the driving force behind MostlySane, the leading female-run entertainment channel in India has been a passionate advocate of environmental and climate causes for at least half a decade. She was chosen as one of six YouTubers globally to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) gathering in Davos this year where she met with Greta Thunberg. She is a member of the advisory council of the Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers as well as UNDP India’s first Youth Climate Champion. Apart from being a content creator, she is also an actor and has also made her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo and is also well known for being a part of the Netflix series Mismatched.

COP Summits often attract celebrities who want to be associated with climate action. Attendees at the previous summits have included the likes of Barack Obama, Boris Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Amir El-Masry, Ellie Goulding and Andy Murray.

